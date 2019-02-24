Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Sustains concussion
Dumoulin was diagnosed with a concussion after making an early exit from Saturday's loss to Philadelphia.
Dumoulin was injured by a hard check from Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds and will likely face at least a week on the sidelines. In his absence, Juuso Riikola could enter the lineup, or the Pens could look for reinforcements in the minors.
