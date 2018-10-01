Dumoulin (upper body) skated on his own ahead of Monday's practice session.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, it doesn't bode well for Dumoulin's availability against the Capitals on Thursday that he hasn't been able to practice with the team. If the Maine native is unable to suit up, it could open the door for Juuso Riikola to secure a spot on the 23-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories