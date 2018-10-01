Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Takes twirl Monday
Dumoulin (upper body) skated on his own ahead of Monday's practice session.
While it's certainly a step in the right direction, it doesn't bode well for Dumoulin's availability against the Capitals on Thursday that he hasn't been able to practice with the team. If the Maine native is unable to suit up, it could open the door for Juuso Riikola to secure a spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Upper-body injury surfaces•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Records banner year•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Ready to rock•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Could be available Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Absent from start of third period•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...