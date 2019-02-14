Dumoulin picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The Penguins' blueliner drew the secondary assist on Bryan Rust's shorthanded marker, the first of three unanswered goals scored by Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring. With 19 points in 2018-19, the 27-year-old Dumoulin has set a new career high for points in a season.