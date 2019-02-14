Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Tallies helper versus Oilers
Dumoulin picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The Penguins' blueliner drew the secondary assist on Bryan Rust's shorthanded marker, the first of three unanswered goals scored by Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring. With 19 points in 2018-19, the 27-year-old Dumoulin has set a new career high for points in a season.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Chipping in offensively•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Logging big minutes•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Finds back of net•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Garners assist against Flames•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Earns assist Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...