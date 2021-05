Dumoulin scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Dumoulin gave the Penguins a 4-3 lead at 6:26 of the second period, and they didn't let the Sabres back in after that. The 29-year-old blueliner has 14 points through 40 contests this year. He's added a plus-18 rating, 12 PIM, 48 shots on net, 59 hits and 55 blocked shots as a top-four defenseman.