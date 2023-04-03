Dumoulin logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Flyers.

Dumoulin grabbed his first helper on Rickard Rakell's opening tally in the first period before recording a second assist on Ryan Poehling's empty-net goal in the third. Dumoulin isn't typically known for his offensive production, but he now has assists in three straight contests. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 23 points (one goal, 22 assists) with a minus-2 rating in 77 games this season.