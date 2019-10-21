Dumoulin (lower body) won't play in the team's next two games, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dumoulin was a last-minute scratch for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, and now he'll be ruled out well in advance of Tuesday's game against the Panthers and Wednesday's matchup against the Lightning. We now know Dumoulin is dealing with a lower-body issue, and he'll target a return versus the Stars on Saturday.