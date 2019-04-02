Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Unavailable Tuesday
Dumoulin is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The Penguins suddenly find themselves stretched on the blue line, as their top pairing of Dumoulin and Kris Letang (upper body) are both hampered by injuries. While Dumoulin's absence likely won't be felt in the offensive end, his ability to shut down opponents could expose netminder Matt Murray to a heavier workload. Zach Trotman figures to slot into the lineup with Dumoulin out of action.
