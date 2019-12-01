Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Undergoes ankle surgery
Dumoulin had surgery to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle Sunday and is expected to be out for a minimum of eight weeks.
More terrible injury news for the Penguins, as after Dumoulin exited Saturday's game against St. Louis just a minute into the first period, he'll be looking at an extended absence. It's unclear how the injury occurred, but it's likely that placement on injured reserve could be imminent in the coming days. With Dumoulin sidelined, look for Chad Ruhwedel to draw into the lineup, or the team to recall a defenseman from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if they choose.
