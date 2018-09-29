Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Upper-body injury surfaces
Dumoulin sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's 7-6 road loss to the Blue Jackets, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
This was the preseason finale for the Penguins, so Dumoulin will five days to get healthy for the season opener versus the visiting Capitals. If the top-pairing defenseman isn't ready to go by then, Pens coach Mike Sullivan could turn to 24-year-old Finnish prospect Juuso Riikola.
