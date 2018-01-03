Dumoulin left Tuesday's game against the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Dumoulin took a Claude Giroux shot to the head in the second period, and he left briefly before returning. He ultimately didn't come back into the game for the third period, so he'll be evaluated Wednesday morning to see if he'll miss Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.

