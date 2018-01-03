Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Will be evaluated Wednesday
Dumoulin left Tuesday's game against the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Dumoulin took a Claude Giroux shot to the head in the second period, and he left briefly before returning. He ultimately didn't come back into the game for the third period, so he'll be evaluated Wednesday morning to see if he'll miss Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Nets rare goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Struggling to produce•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Pointless to start year•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Cleared for camp•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Secures long-term deal•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Contract demands unreasonable for Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...