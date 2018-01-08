Dumoulin (concussion) will skate Sunday versus Boston.

The 26-year-old's recovery stayed on track, and he'll only miss one game with his malady. Dumoulin has been a key cog for Pittsburgh's blue line this season appearing in 41 games and notching four points (two goals, two assists), and will return to his usual pairing on the first line with Kris Letang.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories