McGinn scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged five hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

McGinn opened the scoring just 1:57 into the contest. He also helped out on Jeff Carter's empty-netter to end the scoring with 1:07 left in the third period. These were McGinn's first two points in three games in the first-round series. The 28-year-old winger should continue to see third-line usage -- he seemed to benefit from the return of Jason Zucker, who joined McGinn and Jeff Carter as a forward trio. McGinn posted 22 points, 99 shots and 94 hits in 64 regular-season games.