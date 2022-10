McGinn scored on his only shot in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

McGinn finds himself on the checking line, albeit playing for a Penguins team that boasts a plus-15 goal differential and sits atop the Metropolitan Division standings. Last season -- which was his first in Pittsburgh -- McGinn put up 12 goals and 10 assists through 64 games, and he's known to be a sneaky source of production for fantasy managers to consider.