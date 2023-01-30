McGinn has failed to write his name on the scoresheet in 16 straight contests.
McGinn has registered just 20 shots during his slump while averaging 12:55 of ice time. Given his lack of production, the winger could see himself relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch once Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) or Josh Archibald (lower body) is cleared to return.
