McGinn scored early in the third period during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs.

McGinn, who has scored in consecutive appearances, effectively used a screen to score the game-winning goal at 1:54 of the third period Friday. Releasing a shot from the right face-off circle, McGinn utilized defenseman Mark Giordano to distort Erik Kallgren's vision just enough to force the Maple Leafs goalie to react awkwardly on his third goal this season. The 28-year-old forward started slowly with one goal in his opening nine games but has five points in his past five outings, including back-to-back game-winning tallies.