McGinn scored a goal during Thursday's 6-4 victory over the host Wild.

After starting the season with just one marker in 12 appearances, McGinn is beginning to produce on the third line with Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen. Both linemates drew assists on the 28-year-old's fifth tally this season, a wrister following a turnover by Mats Zuccarello, giving the Penguins a 5-3, third-period advantage. It was McGinn's only shot against the Wild.