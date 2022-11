McGinn scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

McGinn tallied at 12:53 of the second period, burying the goal on a pass from Jeff Carter. Since the start of November, McGinn has a goal and three assists, accounting for all but one of his five points this season. The bottom-six winger has added 19 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests.