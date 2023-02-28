McGinn was designated for waivers by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

The Penguins are hard up against the cap ahead of the trade deadline, so moving McGinn to the minors, or having him claimed by another team, would provide some much need space ahead of Friday. Despite being on waivers, McGinn was still skating in a third-line role ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and looks set to still play. Considering McGinn is pointless in 26 straight games, few fantasy players will even notice whether or not he suits up against the Preds.