McGinn was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

McGinn was placed on waivers Tuesday, but still registered an assist in 12:17 of ice time during that evening's 3-1 victory over Nashville. He has 10 goals and 16 points in 60 contests this season. McGinn is in the second season of a four-year, $11 million contract, and sending him to the AHL will provide Pittsburgh with some additional cap space.