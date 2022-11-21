McGinn scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

McGinn tallied just 1:04 into the game, and the Penguins led for much of the contest en route to the victory. The winger's nose for the net has been strong lately -- he's scored five times in his last seven games, though he hasn't produced an assist in that span. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to six goals, three helpers, 30 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-6 rating through 19 contests. He's now shooting 20 percent, so his hot streak shouldn't be expected to last a whole lot longer.