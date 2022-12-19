McGinn scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.
McGinn found the back of the net at 5:03 of the third period to put the Penguins up 2-1, but Carolina rallied after that. It was his ninth goal and 14th point in 31 games this season. The 28-year-old had been limited to two goals and four points in his previous 11 contests.
