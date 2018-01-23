Penguins' Bryan Rust: Activated for Tuesday's game
Rust (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This corroborates speculation that Rust will be ready to play in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, despite Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's infamous habit of designating all of his injured players "game-time decisions." We suspect that the fourth-year winger will have rust to shake off -- no pun intended -- in this next contest, seeing as how he's missed the past 11 games. As a result, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with him in fantasy leagues.
