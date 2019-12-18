Penguins' Bryan Rust: Back in action
Rust (illness) is in the lineup for Tuesday's road tilt against the Flames.
Rust missed Monday's practice due to flu-like symptoms, but as evidenced by this news, shook off the ailment prior to game time. Now that he's officially back, he's assumed his usual role at right wing on a line Jake Guentzel and Evegni Malkin. The 27-year-old has been outstanding this year when healthy, racking up 22 points in 19 games.
