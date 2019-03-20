Penguins' Bryan Rust: Bags pair of helpers in SO loss
Rust finished Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina with two assists.
Playing in just his second game since missing nine due to injury, Rust played a part in both Pittsburgh goals Tuesday night. The two helpers move the winger up to 33 points in 2018-19, just five back of last season's career-best, 38-point campaign.
