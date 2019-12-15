Rust had two goals and an assist with a team-leading six shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings. He also scored the shootout winner.

Rust single handedly erased the Kings' 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the second period to tie the game. He also set up Teddy Blueger's go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Rust has been extremely productive of late, collecting points in eight of his last 11 games (seven goals, eight assists).