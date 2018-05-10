Rust failed to register a single point during Pittsburgh's second-round exit coutesousy of Washington.

Including the playoffs, Rust had a disappointing end to the year, as he registered just three points (all goals) in his final 18 contests. Despite late season slump, the winger still managed to set career highs in assists (25), points (38) and shots on goal (123). Looking ahead to 28-19, the Michigan native is right on the cusp of being a full-time, top-six player, but could still periodically find himself on the third or fourth lines, based on injuries and who else might be playing well. Rust's consistent effort and work ethic is what will keep him in the lineup and playing with Pittsburgh's stars.