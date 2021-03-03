Rust had a goal and an assist with three shots in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Monday.

Rust collected both of his points during a span of 2:04 midway through the second period. He set up Kasperi Kapanen's power-play tally to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead -- snapping his five-game point drought in the process -- before potting a goal of his own to extend the lead to 3-1. The 28-year-old has contributed seven goals and 10 assists through 21 games in 2020-21.