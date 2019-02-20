Rust scored his 17th goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Rust's goal gave the Penguins their first lead of the game in the second period, with an assist from left wing Jake Guentzel. He extends his career high in tallies and now has 31 points in 59 games. Rust is currently on Sidney Crosby's line, providing a boost to his value, although skating with Evgeni Malkin as he has at times this season is nothing to sneeze at.