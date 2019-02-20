Penguins' Bryan Rust: Buries goal in win
Rust scored his 17th goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Rust's goal gave the Penguins their first lead of the game in the second period, with an assist from left wing Jake Guentzel. He extends his career high in tallies and now has 31 points in 59 games. Rust is currently on Sidney Crosby's line, providing a boost to his value, although skating with Evgeni Malkin as he has at times this season is nothing to sneeze at.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...