Rust scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

The 28-year-old didn't stop there, adding four hits, two shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Rust hadn't picked up a point in his prior five games, but on the season he still boasts 16 goals and 31 points through 41 contests.