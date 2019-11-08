Penguins' Bryan Rust: Caps comeback in OT
Rust scored two goals -- including the overtime winner -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Rust notched the middle tally in Pittsburgh's third-period comeback before adding the unassisted winner in overtime. The two-goal performance doubles Rust's season goal total to four, and he's yet to be held without a point in five games played this season.
