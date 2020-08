Rust posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Rust found Jake Guentzel in the third period for the latter's empty-net tally to secure the win. Through two games, Rust has a goal, an assist, four shots and four hits. The 28-year-old produced career highs in goals (27) and points (56) in 55 contests during the regular season, and he remains in a top-six role on Evgeni Malkin's line.