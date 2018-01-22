Rust (upper body) took part in practice Monday, including taking contact.

Absorbing contact is a significant step in the right direction for Rust, who has been sidelined since Dec. 27 due to his upper-body injury. The winger's status ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina remains unclear, but if he is given the all-clear, Tom Kuhnhackl could find himself relegated to the press box. Don't be surprised to see coach Mike Sullivan describe Rust as a game-time decision leading into his return from injury.