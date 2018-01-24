Penguins' Bryan Rust: Collects assist in return
Rust recorded an assist and one shot through 16:43 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Carolina.
Rust missed the previous 11 games with an upper-body injury, so it was encouraging to see him return to the lineup and mark the scoresheet Tuesday. However, his most frequent linemate was Tom Kuhnhackl, and he skated primarily in a depth role. Without a scoring gig, it will be difficult for Rust to be a reliable fantasy asset in most settings.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Activated for Tuesday's game•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Game-time call•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Cleared for contact•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Out long term•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: No update on status following game•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Posts point for third time in last four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...