Rust recorded an assist and one shot through 16:43 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

Rust missed the previous 11 games with an upper-body injury, so it was encouraging to see him return to the lineup and mark the scoresheet Tuesday. However, his most frequent linemate was Tom Kuhnhackl, and he skated primarily in a depth role. Without a scoring gig, it will be difficult for Rust to be a reliable fantasy asset in most settings.