Rust recorded a goal and an assist with six shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Rust drew a secondary assist on Evgeni Malkin's power-play goal midway through the first period, then he scored a go-ahead tally in the middle frame to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old Rust has two goals and assist with 16 shots and four PIM in the series.