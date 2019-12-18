Rust (illness) scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Rust didn't miss any time with the illness. He extended his point streak to four games (four goals, three helpers) with the two-point effort. Rust has provided 13 goals, 24 points and 71 shots on goal in 20 contests this season. The 27-year-old has produced three game-winners, as well.