Penguins' Bryan Rust: Collects pair of points
Rust (illness) scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Rust didn't miss any time with the illness. He extended his point streak to four games (four goals, three helpers) with the two-point effort. Rust has provided 13 goals, 24 points and 71 shots on goal in 20 contests this season. The 27-year-old has produced three game-winners, as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.