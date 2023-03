Rust scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The empty-netter snapped a nine-game goal drought for Rust, who had just one assist in that quiet span. The 30-year-old reached the 40-point mark for the fourth straight season, but it's been a down year for him. Rust has 16 goals, 24 helpers, 181 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-9 rating through 70 contests overall.