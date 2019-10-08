Rust (hand) was spotted Tuesday on the ice going through a workout, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

As Molinari notes, Rust was skating with his stick in his right hand rather than his injured left hand, so a return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Once healthy, the 27-year-old could be called upon to serve in a second- or third-line role for Pittsburgh.