Penguins' Bryan Rust: Completes on-ice workout
Rust (hand) was spotted Tuesday on the ice going through a workout, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
As Molinari notes, Rust was skating with his stick in his right hand rather than his injured left hand, so a return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Once healthy, the 27-year-old could be called upon to serve in a second- or third-line role for Pittsburgh.
