Penguins' Bryan Rust: Continues scoring binge
Rust scored the game-tying goal and had two shots and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Chicago.
Rust's backdoor goal midway through the third period tied the game at 2-2 and sent thing into overtime. After missing the first 11 games of the season, Rust has been scorching hot since joining the lineup. He has recorded at least one point in each of his six games, including four goals in his last three outings. That's incredible production for a 27-year-old whose best season was a 38-point campaign in 2017-18. He did score a career-high 18 goals last season, so perhaps he's unlocked something. His current production will cool eventually, but he could be a good waiver wire addition while he's hot.
