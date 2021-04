Rust had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 win over New Jersey.

Rust continued his tremendous play against New Jersey, as he now has five goals and five assists in six games against the Devils this season. With 18 goals in 46 games overall, Rust's on pace to reach the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career, having done so for the first time last season with 27 goals in 55 appearances.