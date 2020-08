Rust produced a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Rust got on the scoresheet for the third time in the series with his helper on Jason Zucker's first-period tally. With a goal and two helpers in three contests, Rust is showing his regular season numbers -- 27 goals and 29 helpers in 56 games -- weren't a fluke. The 28-year-old winger could make for a solid DFS option Friday.