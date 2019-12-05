Rust (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Arizona, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Rust practiced on the top line along side Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guntzel, which should set him up to pick up where he left off. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up 10 points in his last six games, including a four-point performance versus Vancouver. As long as he continues to play alongside Malkin, the 27-year-old Rust should be considered a top-end fantasy option.