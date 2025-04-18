Rust scored twice on four shots, including one power-play goal, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Rust rallied in April, earning five goals and five assists over the last seven games of the season. This got the veteran winger over 30 goals for the first time -- he concludes 2024-25 with 31 tallies and 65 points, both of which are career highs. He also put up 191 shots on net, 62 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 71 appearances. Rust continues to be part of the Penguins' core heading into 2025-26.