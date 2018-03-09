Rust sustained a concussion in Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers, the team announced Friday.

Rust was immediately pulled from the bench following the hit by Robert Hagg and never returned from the locker room. The news likely rules the winger out for at least the club's upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday (against Toronto and Dallas, respectively). The Michigan native's spot on Evgeni Malkin's line will go to Patric Hornqvist while Conor Sheary will join Sidney Crosby on the top unit.