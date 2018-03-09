Penguins' Bryan Rust: Dealing with concussion
Rust sustained a concussion in Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers, the team announced Friday.
Rust was immediately pulled from the bench following the hit by Robert Hagg and never returned from the locker room. The news likely rules the winger out for at least the club's upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday (against Toronto and Dallas, respectively). The Michigan native's spot on Evgeni Malkin's line will go to Patric Hornqvist while Conor Sheary will join Sidney Crosby on the top unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Exits with injury•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Fashions two points in tough road loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Sharpens approach with 11 points in last nine•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Collects assist in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...