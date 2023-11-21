Rust is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

It's unclear at this time if Rust will be available to play Wednesday versus the Rangers. He has compiled nine goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 10 hits through 17 contests this campaign. With Rickard Rakell (upper body) dealing with a long-term injury, Pittsburgh may have to replace two top-six wingers. Per Crechiolo, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jansen Harkins and Alexander Nylander are viewed as the main candidates to earn promotions in the lineup.