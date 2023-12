Rust (upper body) is considered week-to-week according to head coach Mike Sullivan on Monday.

Rust, at a minimum, should be expected to miss the Penguins' next three games, but it certainly could be longer. Given his expected absence, the Michigan-born winger figures to eventually find himself on injured reserve in order to free up a roster spot. Youngsters Drew O'Connor and Valtteri Pusstinen have been thrust into top-six roles with Rust and Rickard Rakell (upper body) both unavailable.