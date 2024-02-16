Rust scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Rust's tally came as the Penguins were killing a penalty late in the third period, giving him his first shorthanded point of the campaign. The winger has scored in three straight games and is up to 15 tallies and 31 points through 38 outings overall. The 31-year-old has added 116 shots on net, 36 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating. He'll likely be looked to for more offense while Jake Guentzel (upper body) is out for four weeks.