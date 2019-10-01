Rust (hand) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for at least the first 11 games of the season, Dave Molinari of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Due to the 24-day requirement, Rust will be forced to miss the first 11 games, instead of just 10. The winger likely would have started the year on the second line alongside Evgeni Malkin, but could see the spot taken over by Brandon Tanev. Given the 26-year-old Rust's versatility, he likely will play all over the Penguins' lineup this year, which makes him a risky option in season-long formats, but a potential boon for DFS players when in a top-six role.