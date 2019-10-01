Penguins' Bryan Rust: Designated for injured reserve
Rust (hand) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for at least the first 11 games of the season, Dave Molinari of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Due to the 24-day requirement, Rust will be forced to miss the first 11 games, instead of just 10. The winger likely would have started the year on the second line alongside Evgeni Malkin, but could see the spot taken over by Brandon Tanev. Given the 26-year-old Rust's versatility, he likely will play all over the Penguins' lineup this year, which makes him a risky option in season-long formats, but a potential boon for DFS players when in a top-six role.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Heads off after blocking shot•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Bags pair of helpers in SO loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Records three shots in return•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Won't play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.