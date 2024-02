Rust (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Rust was previously deemed week-to-week, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The 31-year-old winger was rolling offensively when hurt, having racked up seven goals and two assists, including four power-play points, in his last nine outings. Without Rust in the lineup, Reilly Smith was elevated to play on the first line with Sidney Crosby.