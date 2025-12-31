Rust logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Rust has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 contests, with four multi-point outings to his name in that span. The 33-year-old winger continues to thrive on the top line and first power-play unit, earning 34 points (16 with the man advantage), 91 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 36 appearances this season.