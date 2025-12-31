Penguins' Bryan Rust: Dishes pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rust logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Rust has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 contests, with four multi-point outings to his name in that span. The 33-year-old winger continues to thrive on the top line and first power-play unit, earning 34 points (16 with the man advantage), 91 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 36 appearances this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Nets two goals in win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two points in last two games•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Goal streak reaches four games•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Scores in third straight game•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three PP points in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two-point night in loss•