Penguins' Bryan Rust: Doesn't return to contest
Rust didn't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets after sustaining a lower-body injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He left the game in the first period and didn't return, but this clears up the nature of Rust's condition. The Penguins now only have 11 healthy forwards on the roster, so they'll need to dip into their AHL affiliate if Rust can't play Friday versus the Sabres.
